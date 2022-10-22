The chart lists crimes through Oct. 10 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
10/11/22 3:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St.
and W. Washington Blvd.
10/11/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Wayne St.
10/13/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St.
and W. Berry St.
10/14/22 8:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Berry St.
10/16/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle E. Wayne St. and S. Barr St.
10/17/22 12:36 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St. and Dock St.
Sector 11
10/14/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 13
10/11/22 8:54 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Independence Drive
Sector 16
10/11/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2700 W. Washington
Center Road
10/13/22 10 a.m. Burglary 2700 W Washington Center Road
10/15/22 3:50 p.m. Robbery 5700 Blissfield Court
Sector 18
10/16/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9900 Bentley Woods Drive
10/17/22 2:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Castle Ridge Place
Sector 22
10/14/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Martys Hill Place
10/15/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Heatherwind Drive
10/15/22 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Bayview Drive
Sector 28
10/11/22 6:38 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8900 Connemarro Court
10/16/22 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Pin Oak Circle
Sector 31
10/15/22 Noon Burglary 900 Wilt St.
Sector 32
10/14/22 2:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Hoagland Ave.
Sector 35
10/15/22 12:18 a.m. Burglary 5000 S Calhoun St.
Sector 36
10/16/22 9:02 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7200 Avalon Drive
Sector 38
10/11/22 Midnight Burglary 5000 Bluffton Road
Sector 41
10/11/22 11:15 a.m. Robbery S. Hanna St. and Madison St.
10/15/22 10:30 a.m. Robbery 1100 Summit St.
Sector 42
10/11/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Greene St.
10/13/22 12:18 a.m. Robbery E. Wallace St. and Oaklawn Court
Sector 43
10/11/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 3000 Schele Ave.
10/13/22 10:43 a.m. Theft from vehicle Raymond Ave
and Redwood Ave.
Sector 44
10/11/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 S. Calhoun St.
10/12/22 12:24 a.m. Burglary 3800 Bowser Ave.
10/14/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Rudisill Blvd.
Sector 45
10/11/22 12:59 p.m. Robbery 4200 S. Anthony Blvd.
10/14/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 S. Monroe St.
Sector 46
10/11/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Hessen Cassel Road
10/11/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Hessen Cassel Road
Sector 48
10/11/22 9:14 p.m. Burglary 2700 Oakwood Drive
10/15/22 3:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 E. Paulding Road