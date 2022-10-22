The chart lists crimes through Oct. 10 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

10/11/22 3:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St.

and W. Washington Blvd.

10/11/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Wayne St.

10/13/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St.

and W. Berry St.

10/14/22 8:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Berry St.

10/16/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle E. Wayne St. and S. Barr St.

10/17/22 12:36 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St. and Dock St.

Sector 11

10/14/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road

Sector 13

10/11/22 8:54 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Independence Drive

Sector 16

10/11/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2700 W. Washington

Center Road

10/13/22 10 a.m. Burglary 2700 W Washington Center Road

10/15/22 3:50 p.m. Robbery 5700 Blissfield Court

Sector 18

10/16/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9900 Bentley Woods Drive

10/17/22 2:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Castle Ridge Place

Sector 22

10/14/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Martys Hill Place

10/15/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Heatherwind Drive

10/15/22 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Bayview Drive

Sector 28

10/11/22 6:38 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8900 Connemarro Court

10/16/22 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Pin Oak Circle

Sector 31

10/15/22 Noon Burglary 900 Wilt St.

Sector 32

10/14/22 2:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Hoagland Ave.

Sector 35

10/15/22 12:18 a.m. Burglary 5000 S Calhoun St.

Sector 36

10/16/22 9:02 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7200 Avalon Drive

Sector 38

10/11/22 Midnight Burglary 5000 Bluffton Road

Sector 41

10/11/22 11:15 a.m. Robbery S. Hanna St. and Madison St.

10/15/22 10:30 a.m. Robbery 1100 Summit St.

Sector 42

10/11/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Greene St.

10/13/22 12:18 a.m. Robbery E. Wallace St. and Oaklawn Court

Sector 43

10/11/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 3000 Schele Ave.

10/13/22 10:43 a.m. Theft from vehicle Raymond Ave

and Redwood Ave.

Sector 44

10/11/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 S. Calhoun St.

10/12/22 12:24 a.m. Burglary 3800 Bowser Ave.

10/14/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Rudisill Blvd.

Sector 45

10/11/22 12:59 p.m. Robbery 4200 S. Anthony Blvd.

10/14/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 S. Monroe St.

Sector 46

10/11/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Hessen Cassel Road

10/11/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Hessen Cassel Road

Sector 48

10/11/22 9:14 p.m. Burglary 2700 Oakwood Drive

10/15/22 3:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 E. Paulding Road