The chart lists crimes through April 10 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 12
4/10/23 4 a.m. Burglary 1900 St. Marys Ave.
Sector 13
4/7/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2900 Goshen Road
Sector 16
4/5/23 10 p.m. Burglary 2200 Contractors Drive
4/5/23 10 p.m. Burglary 2200 Contractors Drive
4/6/23 1:30 a.m. Burglary 2200 Contractors Drive
4/6/23 1:30 a.m. Burglary 2200 Contractors Drive
Sector 21
4/4/23 11:47 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Hobson Road
Sector 24
4/4/23 2 a.m. Robbery 5700 St. Joe Road
Sector 32
4/4/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Kinnaird Ave.
4/7/23 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 Beaver Ave.
4/7/23 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Kinnaird Ave.
Sector 25
4/4/23 11:53 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Englewood Court
Sector 37
4/7/23 10:03 a.m. Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
Sector 43
4/9/23 3 a.m. Robbery 2900 Wayne Trace
4/9/23 11:05 a.m. Burglary 2500 Pioneer St.
Sector 44
4/5/23 1:30 p.m. Burglary 3200 S. Calhoun St.
Sector 45
4/7/23 3:32 p.m. Burglary 4500 Smith St.
4/8/23 8:28 p.m. Robbery 100 E. Rudisill Blvd.
4/10/23 4:27 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Spatz Ave.
Sector 46
4/7/23 11:57 p.m. Burglary 1600 E. Paulding Road