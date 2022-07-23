The chart lists crimes through July 18 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
7/13/22 11:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 N Harrison St.
Sector 3B
7/16/22 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W. Wayne St.
Sector 4B
7/13/22 7:09 p.m. Robbery South Lafayette St.
and East Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 11
7/13/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 12
7/12/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Rumsey Ave.
7/13/22 8 p.m. Burglary 1300 Sinclair St.
7/17/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 St. Marys Ave.
7/17/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10700 U.S. 33
Sector 14
7/14/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 River Run Trail
Sector 17
7/15/22 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Lima Road
Sector 21
7/15/22 6:46 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Coliseum Blvd. N.
7/17/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Edgewater Ave.
7/17/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Hillside Ave.
Sector 22
7/17/22 12:30 a.m. Burglary 3000 Rockwood Drive
Sector 23
7/17/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6800 Forest Glen Court
Sector 24
7/15/22 2 a.m. Robbery 5700 St. Joe Road
7/15/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Old Dover Blvd.
7/15/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Northgate Blvd.
Sector 26
7/15/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Crestview Drive
Sector 31
7/16/22 1:54 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 W. Washington Blvd.
7/16/22 4:50 a.m. Robbery 1400 Swinney Ave.
7/16/22 6:36 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 W. Washington Blvd.
7/17/22 8:30 a.m. Burglary 1800 Broadway
Sector 32
7/15/22 7:37 a.m. Robbery 2000 Broadway
Sector 34
7/13/22 2:31 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 Taylor St.
Sector 35
7/13/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Candlelite Court
7/14/22 4 p.m. Robbery Paulding Road
and Fairfield Ave.
7/17/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 South Wayne Ave.
Sector 36
7/12/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 900 Eastlawn Drive
Sector 44
7/13/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 S Monroe St.
7/13/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 S. Lafayette St.
Sector 45
7/13/22 2:57 a.m. Robbery McKinnie Ave. and Smith St.
Sector 47
7/12/22 8:50 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7700 Southtown Crossing
7/13/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7600 W. Melody Circle
Sector 62
7/14/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8700 Spring Forest Drive
7/15/22 1:19 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Glen Cove Place
7/15/22 4:43 a.m. Theft from vehicle 9100 Spring Forest Drive