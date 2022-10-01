The chart lists crimes through Sept. 26 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
9/20/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 S. Harrison St.
9/21/22 12:05 a.m. Robbery 1100 S. Lafayette St.
9/21/22 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Wayne St.
9/22/22 2 a.m. Robbery 400 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 11
9/20/22 12:45 a.m. Robbery 3800 Newport Ave.
9/20/22 11 p.m. Burglary 800 Ridgewood Drive
9/22/22 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle Florence Ave.
and Cortland Ave.
9/23/22 2 p.m. Burglary 500 W. Fourth St.
Sector 12
9/21/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1000 Third St.
9/25/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Third St.
Sector 14
9/24/22 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6600 N. Clinton St.
Sector 15
9/21/22 11:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Industrial Road
Sector 22
9/26/22 4:50 a.m. Burglary 2700 Maplecrest Road
Sector 24
9/20/22 6:48 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Oakhurst Drive
Sector 25
9/24/22 12:30 a.m. Burglary 9500 Maysville Road
Sector 33
9/22/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Wawonaissa Trail
Sector 38
9/22/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Elmcrest Drive
Sector 41
9/20/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 E. Washington Blvd.
9/26/22 6:30 a.m. Burglary 900 E Berry St.
Sector 42
9/21/22 2 p.m. Burglary 300 E Woodland Ave.
9/26/22 Noon Burglary 1300 Greene St.
Sector 43
9/20/22 5:19 a.m. Burglary 3100 New Haven Ave.
9/22/22 8:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Julian St.
Sector 46
9/20/22 6 p.m. Burglary 4500 SW Anthony Wayne Drive
9/21/22 9:48 a.m. Burglary 4500 SW Anthony Wayne Drive
9/22/22 7:46 p.m. Burglary 4000 Wayne Trace
Sector 47
9/23/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 8500 Lakeside Drive
Sector 48
9/21/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 Decatur Road
Sector 62
9/21/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Mission Hill Drive
9/26/22 4 a.m. Burglary 10300 Illinois Road
Sector 64
9/20/22 10 a.m. Burglary 2900 Dockshire Lane
Sector 65
9/23/22 10:01 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7800 W. Jefferson Blvd.
9/23/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9800 Berkshire Lane
