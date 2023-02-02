The chart lists crimes through Jan. 30 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
1/27/23 10:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Broadway
Sector 11
1/26/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Wells St.
Sector 16
1/27/23 9:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Goshen Road
Sector 21
1/24/23 3:10 a.m. Burglary 800 Columbia Ave.
1/24/23 9:14 p.m. Burglary 1800 Hobson Road
Sector 22
1/30/23 12:30 p.m. Burglary 5800 Alcot Place
Sector 31
1/25/23 2:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Broadway
Sector 34
1/29/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4000 W. Jefferson Blvd.
1/29/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Lois Lane
Sector 35
1/24/23 1 a.m. Burglary 4200 Hoagland Ave.
1/26/23 7 a.m. Burglary 1100 Nuttman Ave.
Sector 41
1/28/23 2:23 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Ohio St.
Sector 44
1/29/23 1:36 a.m. Burglary 2900 Warsaw St.
Sector 45
1/30/23 7:15 p.m. Burglary 4500 Calumet Ave.
Sector 46
1/26/23 10:35 a.m. Burglary 2100 Oxford St.