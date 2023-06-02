The chart lists crimes through May 29 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 11
5/23/23 4 p.m. Burglary 800 Tennessee Ave.
5/26/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle Florence
and Cortland avenues
5/26/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 800 Tennessee Ave.
Sector 13
5/24/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2100 Point West Drive
Sector 16
5/23/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2700 Coliseum Blvd. W.
5/23/23 5:30 a.m. Burglary 2200 Contractors Drive
Sector 24
5/27/23 10:40 a.m. Burglary 5200 Stonehedge Blvd.
5/27/23 Noon Theft from vehicle 5100 Stonehedge Blvd.
Sector 27
5/27/23 8 p.m. Burglary 7600 Meriwood Drive
Sector 31
5/23/23 3:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 College St.
Sector 32
5/23/23 12:04 a.m. Robbery Broadway and Taylor Street
5/28/23 9:04 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Fox Ave.
Sector 33
5/28/23 2:44 a.m. Burglary 3700 Wawonaissa Trail
Sector 36
5/24/23 10 a.m. Burglary 8000 Community Lane
Sector 42
5/23/23 8:31 p.m. Robbery 1600 E. Pontiac St.
5/29/23 8 a.m. Burglary 1000 Oaklawn Court
Sector 43
5/23/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Edsall Ave.
5/23/23 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Fleetwood Ave.
Sector 44
5/24/23 6 p.m. Burglary 5200 Decatur Road
Sector 47
5/24/23 12:12 p.m. Burglary 800 E. Tillman Road
5/24/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8400 Lakeside Drive
Sector 48
5/28/23 2:09 a.m. Burglary 3500 Debeney Drive
Sector 61
5/24/23 8:45 a.m. Burglary 2400 Covington Pointe Cove