The chart lists crimes through July 3 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 11
6/27/23 1 p.m. Robbery 4200 Coldwater Road
7/1/23 1:48 p.m. Robbery 4200 Coldwater Road
7/2/23 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Third St.
Sector 12
7/2/23 8:11 p.m. Robbery 1600 Richardson St.
Sector 22
7/1/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4500 E. State Blvd.
7/2/23 3 p.m. Burglary 1600 Reed Road
7/2/23 4:24 p.m. Burglary 5100 Nassau Drive
Sector 23
7/3/23 9:08 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Simcoe Drive
Sector 24
7/1/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3700 Knollcrest Road
7/1/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Academic Place
7/2/23 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Dial Drive
Sector 26
6/27/23 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 Belle Isle Lane
6/27/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Cranston Ave.
6/28/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 8100 Sunny Lane
Sector 32
6/28/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2000 Thompson Ave.
6/29/23 8:44 a.m. Burglary 2100 Oakley St.
Sector 34
6/27/23 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Getz Road
6/29/23 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Illinois Road
7/1/23 5:23 p.m. Burglary 3200 Illinois Road
7/2/23 10:46 a.m. Burglary 5200 Illinois Road
Sector 37
6/27/23 4:15 a.m. Burglary 7300 Baer Road
6/30/23 4 p.m. Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
Sector 38
6/27/23 2:04 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Bluffton Road
7/2/23 12:20 p.m. Burglary 5400 Tyrone Road
Sector 41
7/2/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle Hanna St./Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 42
7/1/23 6:30 p.m. Burglary 1400 Greene St.
7/2/23 3:51 p.m. Robbery 2200 Holton Ave.
Sector 44
6/30/23 1:38 p.m. Burglary 400 E. Wildwood Ave.
6/30/23 6:24 p.m. Burglary 5200 Decatur Road
7/2/23 10:40 p.m. Robbery 3300 Reed St.