The chart lists crimes through Dec. 26 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including Burglary, Robbery and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
12/21/22 5:15 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 300 E. Wayne St.
12/22/22 6:10 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 800 S. Lafayette St.
12/23/22 11:47 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 800 S. Clinton St.
Sector 11
12/21/22 9 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 2900 Westbrook Drive
Sector 13
12/24/22 8:43 p.m. Robbery 2900 Goshen Road
Sector 15
12/24/22 12:54 p.m. Robbery 4400 Coldwater Road
Sector 17
12/20/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 10000 Lima Road
Sector 22
12/20/22 8 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 1600 Reed Road
Sector 24
12/24/22 1:44 a.m. Robbery 6200 Stellhorn Road
Sector 32
12/22/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 2100 S. Calhoun St.
12/22/22 6:23 p.m. Burglary 1100 Kinnaird Ave.
Sector 36
12/24/22 2:28 a.m. Robbery 500 Lower Huntington Road
12/24/22 3:36 p.m. Burglary 500 Lower Huntington Road
Sector 42
12/26/22 3:20 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 2600 S. Calhoun St.
Sector 45
12/21/22 9:30 p.m. Burglary 4500 South Park Drive
12/23/22 1:20 p.m. Robbery 200 E. Pettit Ave.
12/23/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 100 E. Pettit Ave.
Sector 47
12/22/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 7500 Southtown Crossing
Sector 63
12/22/22 6 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 7100 W. Jefferson Blvd.