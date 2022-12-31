The chart lists crimes through Dec. 26 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including Burglary, Robbery and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

12/21/22 5:15 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 300 E. Wayne St.

12/22/22 6:10 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 800 S. Lafayette St.

12/23/22 11:47 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 800 S. Clinton St.

12/23/22 11:47 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 800 S. Clinton St.

Sector 11

12/21/22 9 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 2900 Westbrook Drive

Sector 13

12/24/22 8:43 p.m. Robbery 2900 Goshen Road

Sector 15

12/24/22 12:54 p.m. Robbery 4400 Coldwater Road

Sector 17

12/20/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 10000 Lima Road

Sector 22

12/20/22 8 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 1600 Reed Road

Sector 24

12/24/22 1:44 a.m. Robbery 6200 Stellhorn Road

Sector 32

12/22/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 2100 S. Calhoun St.

12/22/22 6:23 p.m. Burglary 1100 Kinnaird Ave.

Sector 36

12/24/22 2:28 a.m. Robbery 500 Lower Huntington Road

12/24/22 3:36 p.m. Burglary 500 Lower Huntington Road

Sector 42

12/26/22 3:20 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 2600 S. Calhoun St.

Sector 45

12/21/22 9:30 p.m. Burglary 4500 South Park Drive

12/23/22 1:20 p.m. Robbery 200 E. Pettit Ave.

12/23/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 100 E. Pettit Ave.

Sector 47

12/22/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from Vehicles 7500 Southtown Crossing

Sector 63

12/22/22 6 a.m. Theft from Vehicles 7100 W. Jefferson Blvd.

jwolf@jg.net

Tags

Crime and Courts Reporter

Crime and courts reporter James D. Wolf Jr. began working as a journalist in 1987 while earning his bachelor’s degree at Purdue University Calumet. He has worked in Indiana, Iowa and Illinois.