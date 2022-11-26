The chart lists crimes through Nov. 21 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

11/15/22 8:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 S. Clinton St.

11/18/22 7:10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Wayne St.

11/19/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Berry St., 4B

11/19/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle Berry and Barr streets

11/19/22 5:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Superior St.

11/20/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 W. Main St.

11/20/22 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 S. Harrison St.

11/20/22 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Berry St.

11/20/22 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Berry St.

11/20/22 4:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Main St.

11/21/22 1:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 S. Harrison St.

Sector 11

11/16/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Spy Run Ave.

11/19/22 3:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Coliseum Blvd. W.

Sector 12

11/16/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 Mechanic St.

Sector 13

11/21/22 5:18 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Scotswolde Drive

Sector 15

11/15/22 7 p.m. Burglary 900 W. Ludwig Road

11/19/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 Lima Road

11/21/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Coliseum Blvd. E.

Sector 33

11/17/22 11 p.m. Burglary 2800 Millbrook Drive

Sector 34

11/15/22 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Magnavox Way

11/18/22 12:02 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Illinois Road

11/18/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Apple Glen Blvd.

Sector 42

11/18/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Bowser Ave.

Sector 43

11/16/22 6:38 p.m. Burglary 3200 Raymond Ave.

11/21/22 10 a.m. Burglary 2700 Mauldin Drive

Sector 44

11/18/22 7:32 p.m. Burglary 3100 Clinton Court

Sector 45

11/18/22 2 p.m. Burglary 4100 Reed St.

11/19/22 3:57 p.m. Robbery 4300 South Park Drive

11/21/22 5:30 p.m. Burglary 1200 Roosevelt Drive

Sector 46

11/15/22 2:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Gretna Ave.

11/18/22 12:52 a.m. Burglary 4500 Standish Drive

Sector 47

11/15/22 4:05 p.m. Robbery 7500 Southtown Crossing

Sector 48

11/19/22 6:54 p.m. Robbery 7400 S. Anthony Blvd.

11/19/22 6:48 p.m. Burglary 3500 Torch Lake Drive, No. 64