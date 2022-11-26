The chart lists crimes through Nov. 21 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
11/15/22 8:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 S. Clinton St.
11/18/22 7:10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Wayne St.
11/19/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Berry St., 4B
11/19/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle Berry and Barr streets
11/19/22 5:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Superior St.
11/20/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 W. Main St.
11/20/22 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 S. Harrison St.
11/20/22 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Berry St.
11/20/22 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Berry St.
11/20/22 4:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Main St.
11/21/22 1:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 S. Harrison St.
Sector 11
11/16/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Spy Run Ave.
11/19/22 3:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 12
11/16/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 Mechanic St.
Sector 13
11/21/22 5:18 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Scotswolde Drive
Sector 15
11/15/22 7 p.m. Burglary 900 W. Ludwig Road
11/19/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 Lima Road
11/21/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Coliseum Blvd. E.
Sector 33
11/17/22 11 p.m. Burglary 2800 Millbrook Drive
Sector 34
11/15/22 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Magnavox Way
11/18/22 12:02 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Illinois Road
11/18/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Apple Glen Blvd.
Sector 42
11/18/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Bowser Ave.
Sector 43
11/16/22 6:38 p.m. Burglary 3200 Raymond Ave.
11/21/22 10 a.m. Burglary 2700 Mauldin Drive
Sector 44
11/18/22 7:32 p.m. Burglary 3100 Clinton Court
Sector 45
11/18/22 2 p.m. Burglary 4100 Reed St.
11/19/22 3:57 p.m. Robbery 4300 South Park Drive
11/21/22 5:30 p.m. Burglary 1200 Roosevelt Drive
Sector 46
11/15/22 2:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Gretna Ave.
11/18/22 12:52 a.m. Burglary 4500 Standish Drive
Sector 47
11/15/22 4:05 p.m. Robbery 7500 Southtown Crossing
Sector 48
11/19/22 6:54 p.m. Robbery 7400 S. Anthony Blvd.
11/19/22 6:48 p.m. Burglary 3500 Torch Lake Drive, No. 64