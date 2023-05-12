The chart lists crimes through May 8 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
5/6/23 5 p.m. Burglary 400 High St.
Sector 4B
5/5/23 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 S. Harrison St.
Sector 11
5/2/23 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Goshen Ave.
5/3/23 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Archer Ave.
5/4/23 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Parnell Ave.
5/7/23 4:28 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 N. Clinton St.
Sector 12
5/2/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1000 Third St.
Sector 13
5/7/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Goshen Road
Sector 26
5/4/23 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 Evard Village Parkway
5/5/23 11:50 p.m. Robbery 6200 St. Joe Road
Sector 32
5/3/23 3:35 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Lincoln Ave.
Sector 37
5/4/23 1:25 p.m. Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
Sector 43
5/8/23 5 p.m. Robbery 3300 Chestnut St.
Sector 44
5/2/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Oliver St.
Sector 45
5/6/23 9:22 p.m. Burglary 5400 Southern Court
Sector 46
5/6/23 12:10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Christopher Lane
5/6/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 S. Anthony Blvd.