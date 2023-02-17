The chart lists crimes through Feb. 13 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 11
2/9/23 2:15 p.m. Robbery Wells and Spring streets
2/10/23 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W. State Blvd.
2/10/23 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Spy Run Ave.
2/12/23 9 a.m. Burglary 1400 Cass St.
Sector 12
2/8/23 10 a.m. Burglary 1200 Putnam St.
2/10/23 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Third St.
Sector 13
2/8/23 5:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 W. State Blvd.
2/10/23 4:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive
Sector 15
2/8/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 300 Northeast Drive
Sector 21
2/11/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Elmwood Ave.
Sector 24
2/9/23 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Stonehedge Blvd.
2/11/23 10:00 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Abbey Drive
Sector 31
2/12/23 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 W. Washington Blvd.
Sector 32
2/8/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 400 Poplar St.
2/13/23 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Brookside St.
Sector 42
2/9/23 1 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Eden St.
Sector 44
2/10/23 3 a.m. Burglary 3300 S. Monroe St.
Sector 45
2/8/23 3:15 a.m. Robbery 4200 S. Anthony Blvd.
2/8/23 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Avondale Drive
Sector 47
2/7/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6200 Chatham Drive
2/7/23 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7200 S. Anthony Blvd.
2/11/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing
Sector 48
2/7/23 6:24 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7100 S. Anthony Blvd.