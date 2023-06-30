The chart lists crimes through June 26 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
6/25/23 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Washington Blvd.
Sector 11
6/21/23 10:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Ridgewood Drive
6/24/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Third St.
Sector 15
6/24/23 3:03 a.m. Burglary 4800 Coldwater Road
Sector 17
6/25/23 12:25 p.m. Burglary 8900 Lima Road
Sector 21
6/21/23 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Crescent Ave.
6/22/23 9 p.m. Burglary 1400 Oneida St.
6/24/23 10:20 p.m. Robbery 1700 Hillside Ave.
Sector 22
6/25/23 11:56 a.m. Robbery 4600 Heatherwind Drive
Sector 24
6/21/23 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Dean Drive
6/24/23 3 p.m. Burglary 5100 Truemper Way
6/24/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Academic Place
Sector 36
6/22/23 9:35 a.m. Robbery 5000 Bluffton Road
Sector 41
6/24/23 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Roy St.
6/24/23 5 p.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.
Sector 43
6/24/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3100 Queen St.
6/24/23 4:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle Holly and
Harvester avenues
6/25/23 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Chestnut St.
Sector 44
6/20/23 11:47 p.m. Burglary 3500 Weisser Park Ave.
6/22/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Hamilton Ave.
Sector 47
6/21/23 10:19 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7600 S. Anthony Blvd.
6/24/23 7:18 p.m. Burglary 1000 Farwood Ave.
Sector 48
6/25/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6700 Autumn View Drive
6/25/23 9 a.m. Burglary 7200 Treverton Drive
6/25/23 9:49 p.m. Burglary 2700 E. Paulding Road