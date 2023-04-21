The chart lists crimes through April 17 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
4/11/23 6 p.m. Burglary 1200 N. Harrison St.
Sector 3B
4/11/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 W. Berry St.
Sector 12
4/14/23 9:30 p.m. Burglary 1100 W. Main St.
Sector 13
4/16/23 3:45 a.m. Burglary 2500 Poinsette Drive
Sector 14
4/11/23 7:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 River Run Trail
Sector 16
4/13/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Dividend Road
4/14/23 6:21 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Production Road
Sector 18
4/15/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2800 Dupont Commerce Court
Sector 19
4/15/23 11:44 p.m. Burglary 2600 Sumac Court
Sector 21
4/11/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Vance Ave.
4/13/23 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Lake Ave.
4/13/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Crescent Ave.
4/15/23 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 N. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 24
4/12/23 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Northgate Blvd.
4/14/23 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Timberhill Drive
Sector 25
4/15/23 6:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Maplecrest Road
Sector 31
4/11/23 4 p.m. Burglary 1300 Swinney Ave.
Sector 34
4/11/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Getz Road
4/16/23 7:15 a.m. Burglary 3300 Portage Blvd.
Sector 43
4/16/23 Midnight Burglary 2900 Drexel Ave.
4/16/23 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Plaza Drive
Sector 45
4/11/23 4:57 a.m. Burglary 4200 S. Hanna St.
Sector 46
4/11/23 4:45 p.m. Burglary 3500 Wayne Trace
Sector 47
4/11/23 10 p.m. Burglary 7200 S. Anthony Blvd.
4/14/23 8 a.m. Burglary 7200 S. Anthony Blvd.
4/14/23 7:46 p.m. Burglary 8300 Bridgeway Drive
4/16/23 Midnight Burglary 800 E. Tillman Road
Sector 48
4/11/23 8 p.m. Burglary 7200 S. Anthony Blvd.
4/13/23 6 a.m. Burglary 7200 Peerless Drive
Sector 65
4/11/23 4:14 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7800 W. Jefferson Blvd.