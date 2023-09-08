The chart lists crimes through Sept. 4 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
8/30/23 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 S. Clinton St.
8/30/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 10
9/1/23 8 a.m. Burglary 4500 Sterling Drive
Sector 11
8/29/23 10:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Goshen Ave.
8/29/23 4:16 p.m. Robbery 100 Coliseum Blvd. W.
8/30/23 12:50 a.m. Robbery 3900 Newport Ave.
Sector 12
8/29/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Montclair Ave.
8/30/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1700 Rosemont Drive
9/1/23 Midnight Burglary 1100 W. Main St.
9/2/23 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 W. Main St.
Sector 13
8/30/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Spring St.
Sector 16
8/31/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 Lost Valley Road
Sector 21
8/29/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Alabama Ave.
Sector 22
9/1/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4600 Woodstock Drive
Sector 24
8/29/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Woodshire Drive
8/30/23 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Southbrook Road
8/31/23 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Foxcross Court
Sector 26
9/1/23 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 St Joe Road
Sector 31
8/30/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Stophlet St.
Sector 32
8/29/23 1:01 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Taylor St.
8/30/23 10:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle West DeWald
and South Harrison streets
8/31/23 7:31 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. DeWald St.
Sector 34
8/29/23 11:36 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 Covington Road
8/30/23 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 S. Illinois Road
Sector 37
9/1/23 11:07 a.m. Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
9/3/23 Midnight Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
Sector 41
8/30/23 5:15 p.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.
9/3/23 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 E. Lewis St.
8/30/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Woodland Ave.
Sector 43
8/30/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Raymond Ave.
9/2/23 5 a.m. Robbery South Anthony Boulevard
and East Pontiac Street
Sector 45
9/1/23 5:04 a.m. Burglary 4600 Warsaw St.
Sector 46
9/1/23 7:46 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Wayne Trace
9/1/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Atwood Drive
Sector 47
8/30/23 12:06 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Concord Lane
Sector 48
8/29/23 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Chartwell Drive
9/3/23 1 2:44 a.m. Robbery 2100 Montford Drive