The chart lists crimes through Aug. 29 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
8/26/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 W. Washington Blvd.
Sector 4B
8/29/22 3:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Wayne St.
Sector 11
8/23/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Russell Ave.
8/27/22 1:05 a.m. Robbery 400 Spring St.
8/27/22 5:54 p.m. Robbery 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 12
8/25/22 8:11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Burgess St.
8/29/22 12:45 a.m. Robbery 1800 High St.
Sector 13
8/28/22 9:31 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 W. State Blvd.
Sector 15
8/24/22 12:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Merchandise Drive
8/25/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5800 Industrial Road
8/27/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Coldwater Road
8/27/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Coldwater Road
8/28/22 11:09 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Wash. Ctr. Road
8/28/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Essex Lane
Sector 16
8/23/22 10 a.m. Robbery 4900 Lima Road
8/26/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Research Drive
8/29/22 10:15 a.m. Burglary 3200 Stonebrook Place
Sector 17
8/25/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8900 Lima Road
8/27/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1700 W. Till Road
Sector 21
8/26/22 3:31 a.m. Robbery 2600 Northside Drive
8/29/22 1:02 p.m. Burglary 1000 N. Coliseum Blvd.
8/29/22 3:35 p.m. Burglary 1000 N. Coliseum Blvd.
Sector 24
8/26/22 12:30 p.m. Burglary 5200 Stonehedge Blvd.
Sector 26
8/27/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6600 St. Joe Road
8/27/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5800 Andorra Drive
Sector 32
8/29/22 6:38 a.m. Burglary 600 Walnut St.
Sector 34
8/25/22 12:14 p.m. Theft from vehicle Getz Road and
W. Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 41
8/25/22 5 a.m. Robbery 3200 E. Washington Blvd.
Sector 42
8/26/22 4:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Dewald St.
8/27/22 9:30 p.m. Burglary 1400 Greene St.
Sector 43
8/26/22 11:13 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 E. Washington Blvd.
8/27/22 4:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Mauldin Drive
8/28/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 New Haven Ave.
8/28/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 New Haven Ave.
Sector 45
8/27/22 6:12 a.m. Theft from vehicle Warsaw St. and Baxter St.
8/27/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle Capitol Ave. and Reed St.
Sector 47
8/25/22 8:27 a.m. Robbery 5800 S. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 48
8/25/22 6:45 a.m. Burglary 7900 Serenity Drive
Sector 61
8/25/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6600 Pointe Inverness Way
Sector 62
8/23/22 7:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9900 Illinois Road