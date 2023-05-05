The chart lists crimes through May 1 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 11
4/27/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1400 Cass St.
5/1/23 4:26 p.m. Robbery 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 13
4/26/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 800 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 15
4/28/23 10:35 p.m. Robbery 6500 Lima Road
Sector 21
4/27/23 5:28 a.m. Burglary 3100 E. State Blvd.
4/27/23 6 a.m. Burglary 3800 E. State Blvd.
4/27/23 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 St. Joseph Blvd.
Sector 22
4/26/23 4:55 a.m. Burglary 2000 N. Coliseum Blvd.
4/27/23 2 a.m. Burglary 2200 Maplecrest Road
Sector 23
4/26/23 10:23 p.m. Burglary 6500 E. State Blvd.
4/26/23 11 p.m. Burglary 2700 Maplecrest Road
Sector 24
4/26/23 5:18 a.m. Burglary 6200 Stellhorn Road
4/26/23 11 p.m. Burglary 3100 St. Joe Center Road
4/27/23 12:17 a.m. Burglary 6000 Stellhorn Road
4/29/23 8:11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Stellhorn Road
4/30/23 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Northgate Blvd.
Sector 25
4/26/23 1:50 a.m. Burglary 3900 Beaverbrook Drive
Sector 28
4/25/23 1:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Meijer Drive
Sector 32
4/25/23 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Webster St.
Sector 35
4/28/23 6:53 a.m. Burglary 5900 Fairfield Ave.
Sector 37
4/25/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6500 Bluffton Road
4/27/23 8:49 a.m. Burglary 2900 Lower Huntington Road
Sector 38
5/1/23 8:42 a.m. Burglary 4600 Kekionga Drive
Sector 41
4/25/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Summit St.
4/27/23 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 E. Wayne St.
Sector 43
4/26/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2700 Abbott St.
4/28/23 2:27 p.m. Burglary 2900 McCormick Ave.
Sector 44
4/29/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3600 Bowser Ave.
4/30/23 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 S. Barr St.
5/1/23 4:48 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 E. Rudisill Blvd.
Sector 45
4/25/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 McKinnie Ave.
Sector 48
4/27/23 4:55 p.m. Burglary 7900 Serenity Drive
4/28/23 2 p.m. Burglary 5800 Turtle Creek Drive
4/28/23 11:36 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Ridgeway Drive
Sector 62
4/30/23 2:09 a.m. Burglary 800 Timberlake Trail