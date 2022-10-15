The chart lists crimes through Oct. 10 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

10/4/22 8:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Barr St.

10/4/22 12:55 p.m. Robbery 1200 S. Clinton St.

10/8/22 12:05 p.m. Theft from vehicle W. Washington Blvd.

and S. Harrison St.

10/9/22 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Clinton St.

Sector 11

10/6/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road

10/7/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Parnell Ave.

Sector 12

10/4/22 1:28 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W. State Blvd.

10/4/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Schilling Ave.

10/8/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Strand Road

Sector 13

10/4/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 W. State Blvd.

10/5/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Wells St.

Sector 14

10/4/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5600 Roaring Fork Run

10/5/22 1:17 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Lancashire Ct.

Sector 15

10/9/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1500 W. Wash. Center Road

Sector 21

10/4/22 3 p.m. Burglary 3000 Sherborne Blvd.

10/7/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Kentucky Ave.

10/10/22 3:36 a.m. Robbery 700 Forest Ave.

Sector 25

10/8/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 8000 Imperial Plaza Drive

Sector 26

10/4/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 Goodfellow Drive

10/4/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Hike Lane

10/9/22 4:38 a.m. Burglary 6200 St. Joe Road

Sector 28

10/5/22 10 a.m. Burglary 8300 Chapel Bend Drive

Sector 32

10/5/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 Fairfield Ave.

10/9/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Woodland Ave.

10/10/22 10:51 a.m. Burglary 3300 Broadway

Sector 33

10/10/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Covington Road

Sector 34

10/4/22 7:30 p.m. Burglary 5900 Illinois Road

10/8/22 11:40 p.m. Burglary 1700 Apple Glen Blvd.

Sector 35

10/6/22 10:04 a.m. Burglary 5000 S. Calhoun St.

10/8/22 3:10 a.m. Robbery 4800 S. Calhoun St.

Sector 36

10/7/22 3 p.m. Burglary 8000 Community Lane

Sector 37

10/9/22 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7100 Bluffton Road

Sector 41

10/7/22 8:47 a.m. Burglary 1400 E. Wallace St.

Sector 43

10/4/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Drexel Ave.

Sector 45

10/9/22 11:30 p.m. Burglary 1300 E. Fairfax Ave.

Sector 46

10/4/22 3:48 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Plaza Drive

10/5/22 8:48 p.m. Robbery 5200 Plaza Drive