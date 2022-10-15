The chart lists crimes through Oct. 10 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
10/4/22 8:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Barr St.
10/4/22 12:55 p.m. Robbery 1200 S. Clinton St.
10/8/22 12:05 p.m. Theft from vehicle W. Washington Blvd.
and S. Harrison St.
10/9/22 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Clinton St.
Sector 11
10/6/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
10/7/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Parnell Ave.
Sector 12
10/4/22 1:28 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W. State Blvd.
10/4/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Schilling Ave.
10/8/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Strand Road
Sector 13
10/4/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 W. State Blvd.
10/5/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Wells St.
Sector 14
10/4/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5600 Roaring Fork Run
10/5/22 1:17 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Lancashire Ct.
Sector 15
10/9/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1500 W. Wash. Center Road
Sector 21
10/4/22 3 p.m. Burglary 3000 Sherborne Blvd.
10/7/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Kentucky Ave.
10/10/22 3:36 a.m. Robbery 700 Forest Ave.
Sector 25
10/8/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 8000 Imperial Plaza Drive
Sector 26
10/4/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 Goodfellow Drive
10/4/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Hike Lane
10/9/22 4:38 a.m. Burglary 6200 St. Joe Road
Sector 28
10/5/22 10 a.m. Burglary 8300 Chapel Bend Drive
Sector 32
10/5/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 Fairfield Ave.
10/9/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Woodland Ave.
10/10/22 10:51 a.m. Burglary 3300 Broadway
Sector 33
10/10/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Covington Road
Sector 34
10/4/22 7:30 p.m. Burglary 5900 Illinois Road
10/8/22 11:40 p.m. Burglary 1700 Apple Glen Blvd.
Sector 35
10/6/22 10:04 a.m. Burglary 5000 S. Calhoun St.
10/8/22 3:10 a.m. Robbery 4800 S. Calhoun St.
Sector 36
10/7/22 3 p.m. Burglary 8000 Community Lane
Sector 37
10/9/22 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7100 Bluffton Road
Sector 41
10/7/22 8:47 a.m. Burglary 1400 E. Wallace St.
Sector 43
10/4/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Drexel Ave.
Sector 45
10/9/22 11:30 p.m. Burglary 1300 E. Fairfax Ave.
Sector 46
10/4/22 3:48 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Plaza Drive
10/5/22 8:48 p.m. Robbery 5200 Plaza Drive