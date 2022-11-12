The chart lists crimes through Nov. 7 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Secto 4B

11/2/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 1100 S. Calhoun St.

11/3/22 11:50 p.m. Robbery 400 W. Brackenridge St.

11/4/22 8:38 a.m. Robbery 400 E. Washington Blvd.

11/5/22 12:15 p.m. Theft from a vehicle E. Berry St. & S Clinton St.

11/5/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle Ewing St. and W Wayne St.

Sector 11

11/2/22 2:45 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 2400 Cass St.

Sector 12

11/3/22 Midnight Theft from a vehicle 1900 Ellen Ave.

11/4/22 10:15 p.m. Robbery 2100 St. Marys Ave.

Sector 13

11/6/22 2:45 a.m. Burglary 600 Coliseum Blvd. W.

Sector 15

11/2/22 Midnight Theft from a vehicle 4800 Speedway Drive

11/4/22 7 p.m. Burglary 600 Blueberry Lane

11/4/22 1 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road

Sector 16

11/1/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 4800 Hillegas Road

11/5/22 Midnight Burglary 7300 Innovation Blvd.

Sector 21

11/3/22 1 p.m. Burglary 1700 Hillside Ave.

Sector 24

11/6/22 2 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 5600 Old Dover Blvd.

Sector 34

11/1/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 6500 Covington Road

11/1/22 7 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 6500 Covington Road

Sector 35

11/3/22 6 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 400 Pine Grove Lane

11/3/22 11 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 600 Candlelite Ct.

11/4/22 Midnight Theft from a vehicle 400 Fairwick Lane

Sector 37

11/4/22 4:58 a.m. Robbery Old Trail Road and Church St.

Sector 41

11/1/22 7 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 1300 Grant Ave.

Sector 42

11/4/22 Midnight Burglary 2600 Bowser Ave.

Sector 45

11/1/22 8 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 200 E Pettit Ave.

Sector 47

11/1/22 9 p.m. Robbery 7500 Southtown Crossing

Sector 48

11/3/22 9:30 Burglary 5800 Bunt Drive

11/3/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 7900 Serenity Drive

11/3/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 7900 Serenity Drive

11/4/22 2 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 6200 Salisbury Drive

11/4/22 3:17 p.m. Robbery 2100 Carterton Drive

Sector 65

11/2/22 12:01 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 4800 Coventry Parkway

11/4/22 7 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 4600 Winterfield Run