The chart lists crimes through Nov. 7 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Secto 4B
11/2/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 1100 S. Calhoun St.
11/3/22 11:50 p.m. Robbery 400 W. Brackenridge St.
11/4/22 8:38 a.m. Robbery 400 E. Washington Blvd.
11/5/22 12:15 p.m. Theft from a vehicle E. Berry St. & S Clinton St.
11/5/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle Ewing St. and W Wayne St.
Sector 11
11/2/22 2:45 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 2400 Cass St.
Sector 12
11/3/22 Midnight Theft from a vehicle 1900 Ellen Ave.
11/4/22 10:15 p.m. Robbery 2100 St. Marys Ave.
Sector 13
11/6/22 2:45 a.m. Burglary 600 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 15
11/2/22 Midnight Theft from a vehicle 4800 Speedway Drive
11/4/22 7 p.m. Burglary 600 Blueberry Lane
11/4/22 1 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road
Sector 16
11/1/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 4800 Hillegas Road
11/5/22 Midnight Burglary 7300 Innovation Blvd.
Sector 21
11/3/22 1 p.m. Burglary 1700 Hillside Ave.
Sector 24
11/6/22 2 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 5600 Old Dover Blvd.
Sector 34
11/1/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 6500 Covington Road
11/1/22 7 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 6500 Covington Road
Sector 35
11/3/22 6 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 400 Pine Grove Lane
11/3/22 11 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 600 Candlelite Ct.
11/4/22 Midnight Theft from a vehicle 400 Fairwick Lane
Sector 37
11/4/22 4:58 a.m. Robbery Old Trail Road and Church St.
Sector 41
11/1/22 7 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 1300 Grant Ave.
Sector 42
11/4/22 Midnight Burglary 2600 Bowser Ave.
Sector 45
11/1/22 8 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 200 E Pettit Ave.
Sector 47
11/1/22 9 p.m. Robbery 7500 Southtown Crossing
Sector 48
11/3/22 9:30 Burglary 5800 Bunt Drive
11/3/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 7900 Serenity Drive
11/3/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 7900 Serenity Drive
11/4/22 2 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 6200 Salisbury Drive
11/4/22 3:17 p.m. Robbery 2100 Carterton Drive
Sector 65
11/2/22 12:01 a.m. Theft from a vehicle 4800 Coventry Parkway
11/4/22 7 p.m. Theft from a vehicle 4600 Winterfield Run