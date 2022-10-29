The chart lists crimes through Oct. 10 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 1B

10/23/22 1:10 p.m. Theft from vehicle E Fourth St. and N Clinton St.

Sector 4B

10/19/22 5:55 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 S Harrison St.

Sector 11

10/20/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Coliseum Blvd.

10/22/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Westbrook Drive

Sector 12

10/18/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Edith Ave.

10/24/22 9:10 p.m. Robbery 1200 Sinclair St.

Sector 13

10/22/22 5 p.m. Burglary 2500 Princeton Ave.

10/24/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive

10/24/22 6:10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Point West Drive

Sector 21

10/18/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Stanley Ave.

10/20/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Glenwood Ave.

Sector 22

10/23/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Reed Road

Sector 23

10/20/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Bent Willow Drive

Sector 24

10/21/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Stonehedge Blvd.

10/22/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Old Dover Blvd.

10/22/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Stonehedge Blvd.

Sector 26

10/19/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 St. Joe Road

10/20/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4600 Brandt Court

10/23/22 10:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 St. Joe Road

10/23/22 12:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 St. Joe Road

Sector 28

10/18/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5500 Meijer Drive

Sector 32

10/19/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2100 Fox Ave.

10/20/22 11:01 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Hoagland Ave.

10/21/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 300 W. Creighton Ave.

Sector 34

10/24/22 12:35 a.m. Burglary 4200 W Jefferson Blvd.

10/24/22 7:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Illinois Road

Sector 35

10/23/22 10:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Old Mill Road

Sector 36

10/23/22 5:55 p.m. Burglary 1900 Maplewood Road

10/24/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 5100 Winchester Road

Sector 41

10/19/22 5:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 E Jefferson Blvd.

10/22/22 10:15 p.m. Robbery 3700 E Washington Blvd.

Sector 44

10/20/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3100 Oliver St.

Sector 45

10/21/22 12:35 a.m. Robbery 4900 S Calhoun St.

10/21/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 1000 Baxter St.

Sector 47

10/19/22 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 John St.

Sector 48

10/20/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Chartwell Drive