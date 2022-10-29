The chart lists crimes through Oct. 10 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
10/23/22 1:10 p.m. Theft from vehicle E Fourth St. and N Clinton St.
Sector 4B
10/19/22 5:55 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 S Harrison St.
Sector 11
10/20/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Coliseum Blvd.
10/22/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Westbrook Drive
Sector 12
10/18/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Edith Ave.
10/24/22 9:10 p.m. Robbery 1200 Sinclair St.
Sector 13
10/22/22 5 p.m. Burglary 2500 Princeton Ave.
10/24/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive
10/24/22 6:10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Point West Drive
Sector 21
10/18/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Stanley Ave.
10/20/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Glenwood Ave.
Sector 22
10/23/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Reed Road
Sector 23
10/20/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Bent Willow Drive
Sector 24
10/21/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Stonehedge Blvd.
10/22/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Old Dover Blvd.
10/22/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Stonehedge Blvd.
Sector 26
10/19/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 St. Joe Road
10/20/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4600 Brandt Court
10/23/22 10:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 St. Joe Road
10/23/22 12:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 St. Joe Road
Sector 28
10/18/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5500 Meijer Drive
Sector 32
10/19/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2100 Fox Ave.
10/20/22 11:01 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Hoagland Ave.
10/21/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 300 W. Creighton Ave.
Sector 34
10/24/22 12:35 a.m. Burglary 4200 W Jefferson Blvd.
10/24/22 7:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Illinois Road
Sector 35
10/23/22 10:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Old Mill Road
Sector 36
10/23/22 5:55 p.m. Burglary 1900 Maplewood Road
10/24/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 5100 Winchester Road
Sector 41
10/19/22 5:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 E Jefferson Blvd.
10/22/22 10:15 p.m. Robbery 3700 E Washington Blvd.
Sector 44
10/20/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3100 Oliver St.
Sector 45
10/21/22 12:35 a.m. Robbery 4900 S Calhoun St.
10/21/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 1000 Baxter St.
Sector 47
10/19/22 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 John St.
Sector 48
10/20/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Chartwell Drive