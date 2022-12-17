The chart lists crimes through Dec. 12 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including Burglary, Robbery and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
12/9/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Barr St.
12/11/22 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Clinton St.
and E. Wayne St.
Sector 11
12/6/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
12/6/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Ridgewood Drive
Sector 17
12/9/22 4:30 a.m. Burglary 1700 W. Till Road
12/12/22 1:10 a.m. Robbery 8800 Coldwater Road
Sector 21
12/10/22 5 p.m. Burglary 1900 Hobson Road
Sector 22
12/9/22 10 p.m. Burglary 5000 Old Maysville Road
Sector 24
12/9/22 9 a.m. Burglary 4400 Tamarack Drive
12/10/22 8 a.m. Burglary 5100 Truemper Way
12/10/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 3200 St. Joe Center Road
Sector 25
12/6/22 4:30 p.m. Burglary 4500 Maplecrest Road
12/7/22 9 p.m. Burglary 4500 Maplecrest Road
12/12/22 3:50 p.m. Burglary 4500 Maplecrest Road
Sector 28
12/12/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Meijer Drive
Sector 31
12/12/22 7:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Van Buren St.
Sector 32
12/12/22 11:59 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 S Calhoun St.
Sector 34
12/7/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Illinois Road
Sector 41
12/9/22 10:30 a.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.
Sector 43
12/9/22 4:25 p.m. Burglary 2700 Mauldin Drive
Sector 44
12/6/22 11:30 p.m. Burglary 3600 S. Monroe St.
Sector 45
12/6/22 5 p.m. Burglary 1400 Capitol Ave.
12/6/22 8:30 p.m. Burglary 4100 Bowser Ave.
12/8/22 11 p.m. Burglary 4200 Holton Ave.
Sector 46
12/7/22 5:15 p.m. Burglary 5400 Moeller Road
Sector 47
12/9/22 9:50 a.m. Burglary 6800 Decatur Road
Sector 48
12/11/22 6:21 p.m. Robbery 1900 E. Tillman Road
12/12/22 4:16 p.m. Burglary 3200 Debeney Drive