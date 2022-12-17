The chart lists crimes through Dec. 12 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including Burglary, Robbery and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

12/9/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Barr St.

12/11/22 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Clinton St.

and E. Wayne St.

Sector 11

12/6/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road

12/6/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Ridgewood Drive

Sector 17

12/9/22 4:30 a.m. Burglary 1700 W. Till Road

12/12/22 1:10 a.m. Robbery 8800 Coldwater Road

Sector 21

12/10/22 5 p.m. Burglary 1900 Hobson Road

Sector 22

12/9/22 10 p.m. Burglary 5000 Old Maysville Road

Sector 24

12/9/22 9 a.m. Burglary 4400 Tamarack Drive

12/10/22 8 a.m. Burglary 5100 Truemper Way

12/10/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 3200 St. Joe Center Road

Sector 25

12/6/22 4:30 p.m. Burglary 4500 Maplecrest Road

12/7/22 9 p.m. Burglary 4500 Maplecrest Road

12/12/22 3:50 p.m. Burglary 4500 Maplecrest Road

Sector 28

12/12/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Meijer Drive

Sector 31

12/12/22 7:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Van Buren St.

Sector 32

12/12/22 11:59 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 S Calhoun St.

Sector 34

12/7/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Illinois Road

Sector 41

12/9/22 10:30 a.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 43

12/9/22 4:25 p.m. Burglary 2700 Mauldin Drive

Sector 44

12/6/22 11:30 p.m. Burglary 3600 S. Monroe St.

Sector 45

12/6/22 5 p.m. Burglary 1400 Capitol Ave.

12/6/22 8:30 p.m. Burglary 4100 Bowser Ave.

12/8/22 11 p.m. Burglary 4200 Holton Ave.

Sector 46

12/7/22 5:15 p.m. Burglary 5400 Moeller Road

Sector 47

12/9/22 9:50 a.m. Burglary 6800 Decatur Road

Sector 48

12/11/22 6:21 p.m. Robbery 1900 E. Tillman Road

12/12/22 4:16 p.m. Burglary 3200 Debeney Drive