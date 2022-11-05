The chart lists crimes through Oct. 31 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 3B

10/26/22 8:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Broadway

Sector 4B

10/25/22 4:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Main St.

10/27/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Barr St.

10/28/22 6:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Washington Blvd.

10/30/22 8:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Baker St.

Sector 10

10/30/22 9:35 p.m. Robbery 4400 Sterling Drive

Sector 11

10/28/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Greenlawn Ave.

Sector 12

10/25/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Schilling Ave.

Sector 13

10/30/22 9:25 p.m. Robbery 1000 Goshen Ave.

Sector 15

10/29/22 1:15 p.m. Robbery 6500 Bayberry Drive

Sector 16

10/25/22 9:45 a.m. Burglary 5700 Alta Vista Court

10/26/22 7:45 p.m. Burglary 5700 Alta Vista Court

Sector 17

10/26/22 1:30 a.m. Burglary 1700 W. Till Road

10/26/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Augusta Way

10/28/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Cold Springs Blvd.

Sector 18

10/26/22 Midnight Burglary 2300 Island Club Drive

Sector 21

10/27/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Hobson Road

Sector 23

10/31/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Kingsland Court

Sector 24

10/29/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Timberhill Drive

Sector 26

10/28/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6800 Ramblewood Drive

Sector 28

10/29/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Fall Brook Lane

Sector 32

10/30/22 11:47 p.m. Robbery 2300 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 34

10/30/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Covington Road

10/31/22 12:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Illinois Road

Sector 37

10/26/22 2:14 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Waynewood Drive

Sector 42

10/25/22 4:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 S. Barr St.

Sector 47

10/25/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing

10/31/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing

Sector 48

10/30/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Fox Point Trail