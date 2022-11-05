The chart lists crimes through Oct. 31 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
10/26/22 8:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Broadway
Sector 4B
10/25/22 4:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Main St.
10/27/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Barr St.
10/28/22 6:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Washington Blvd.
10/30/22 8:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Baker St.
Sector 10
10/30/22 9:35 p.m. Robbery 4400 Sterling Drive
Sector 11
10/28/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Greenlawn Ave.
Sector 12
10/25/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Schilling Ave.
Sector 13
10/30/22 9:25 p.m. Robbery 1000 Goshen Ave.
Sector 15
10/29/22 1:15 p.m. Robbery 6500 Bayberry Drive
Sector 16
10/25/22 9:45 a.m. Burglary 5700 Alta Vista Court
10/26/22 7:45 p.m. Burglary 5700 Alta Vista Court
Sector 17
10/26/22 1:30 a.m. Burglary 1700 W. Till Road
10/26/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Augusta Way
10/28/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Cold Springs Blvd.
Sector 18
10/26/22 Midnight Burglary 2300 Island Club Drive
Sector 21
10/27/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Hobson Road
Sector 23
10/31/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Kingsland Court
Sector 24
10/29/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Timberhill Drive
Sector 26
10/28/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6800 Ramblewood Drive
Sector 28
10/29/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Fall Brook Lane
Sector 32
10/30/22 11:47 p.m. Robbery 2300 Fairfield Ave.
Sector 34
10/30/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Covington Road
10/31/22 12:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Illinois Road
Sector 37
10/26/22 2:14 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Waynewood Drive
Sector 42
10/25/22 4:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 S. Barr St.
Sector 47
10/25/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing
10/31/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing
Sector 48
10/30/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Fox Point Trail