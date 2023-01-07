The chart lists crimes through Jan. 2 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
1/1/23 5:24 a.m. Robbery W. Washington Blvd./Fairfield Ave.
Sector 11
12/29/22 6:09 p.m. Robbery 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 21
12/31/22 12:20 a.m. Burglary 3200 N. Anthony Blvd.
12/31/22 12:20 a.m. Theft from vehicles 3200 N. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 45
12/31/22 6:00 p.m. Burglary 3900 Bowser Ave.
12/31/22 6:00 p.m. Theft from vehicles 3900 Bowser Ave.
1/2/23 4:30 a.m. Burglary 900 E. Pettit Ave.
1/2/23 4:30 a.m. Theft from vehicles 900 E. Pettit Ave.
Sector 47
12/31/22 8:00 p.m. Burglary 8300 Bridgeway Drive
12/31/22 8:00 p.m. Theft from vehicles 8300 Bridgeway Drive
Sector 48
1/2/23 Midnight Burglary 5900 Turtle Creek Drive
1/2/23 Midnight Theft from vehicles 5900 Turtle Creek Drive