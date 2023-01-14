The chart lists crimes through Jan. 9 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

1/5/23 3:22 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 S. Harrison St.

Sector 12

1/5/23 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Mary St.

1/8/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 W. Fourth St.

Sector 13

1/9/23 4:15 a.m. Burglary 600 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Sector 15

1/3/23 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Wolfe Drive

Sector 16

1/7/23 2:52 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Lima Road

Sector 21

1/3/23 2:21 p.m. Robbery 3000 E. State Blvd.

1/7/23 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Timberhill Drive

1/7/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Hobson Road

Sector 26

1/5/23 8:25 p.m. Robbery 6500 St. Joe Road

1/7/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 St. Joe Center Road

Sector 31

1/3/23 8:57 a.m. Theft from vehicle Jackson Street and West Berry Street

Sector 32

1/4/23 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 BranDriveiff St.

Sector 33

1/3/23 3:30 p.m. Burglary 2700 Millbrook Drive

Sector 34

1/5/23 1:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Illinois Road

Sector 36

1/5/23 6:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7700 Knightswood Drive

Sector 37

1/3/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3300 Thurber Ave.

1/6/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6600 Bluffton Road

Sector 42

1/4/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Eden St.

Sector 45

1/4/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Holton Ave.

Sector 47

1/3/23 1:32 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 Decatur Road

1/6/23 1:28 p.m. Robbery 1000 Sylvia St.

1/7/23 5:17 p.m. Robbery South Anthony Boulevard and East Tillman Road

Sector 48

1/3/23 11:30 a.m. Burglary 5800 Waycross Drive

1/4/23 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Cheviot Drive