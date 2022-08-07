The chart lists crimes through Aug. 1 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 3B
7/28/22 Midnight Burglary 600 W. Washington Blvd.
Sector 4B
7/31/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle W. Douglas Ave.
and S. Harrison St.
Sector 12
7/26/22 11:34 p.m. Burglary 1600 Sinclair St.
Sector 13
7/29/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Goshen Road
Sector 15
8/1/22 8:30 p.m. Robbery 5300 Coldwater Road
Sector 16
7/26/22 5:01 p.m. Robbery W. Coliseum Blvd.
and Hatfield Road
Sector 17
7/26/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 W. Dupont Road
7/26/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Dawsons Creek Blvd.
7/28/22 11:56 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7600 Cold Springs Blvd.
Sector 21
7/26/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Lake Ave.
7/28/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1900 Hillside Ave.
7/29/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Rupp Drive
Sector 22
7/31/22 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Kirkfield Drive
8/1/22 10:28 a.m. Burglary 1700 Maplecrest Road
Sector 24
7/30/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Timberhill Drive
Sector 26
7/26/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6900 St. Joe Road
7/26/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 St. Joe Road
7/27/22 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7700 Brookfield Drive
7/30/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 7800 Sunderland Drive
8/1/22 4:28 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Sunnybrook Drive
Sector 32
7/27/22 8 a.m. Burglary 600 Walnut St.
7/28/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Cottage Ave.
7/29/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Park Ave.
Sector 34
7/26/22 7:34 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Illinois Road
Sector 35
7/28/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Arcadia Court
Sector 36
7/26/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6900 Blue Mist Road
7/26/22 12:29 a.m. Robbery 7300 Springhill Drive
7/27/22 9 p.m. Burglary 1800 St. Louis Ave.
Sector 42
7/29/22 6:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Buchanan St.
7/30/22 3 p.m. Robbery 2300 Bowser Ave.
Sector 43
7/31/22 9:40 p.m. Burglary 3100 Trentman Ave.
8/1/22 7:15 a.m. Burglary 2200 Shady Brook Drive
Sector 44
7/26/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Hamilton Ave.
7/28/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Weisser Park Ave.