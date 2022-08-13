The chart lists crimes through Aug. 8 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
8/3/22 11:17 p.m. Robbery 1100 Lafayette St.
8/4/22 2:04 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Main St.
8/5/22 10:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Barr St.
8/6/22 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Wayne St.
8/6/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E Main St.
8/7/22 7:03 p.m. Robbery Clay St. and E Main St.
Sector 12
8/3/22 3:45 a.m. Burglary 1000 Third St.
8/3/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Watkins St.
Sector 17
8/6/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Heartland Drive
Sector 21
8/5/22 8:04 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 White Oak Ave.
8/6/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Elmwood Ave.
8/8/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Shore Drive
Sector 22
8/3/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4700 Heatherwind Drive
Sector 24
8/8/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6100 Stellhorn Road
Sector 26
8/2/22 2:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Penrose Drive
Sector 32
8/2/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2600 Fox Ave.
8/3/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 W. Packard Ave.
8/5/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Webster St.
8/5/22 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. DeWald St.
Sector 36
8/4/22 1:57 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7600 Worth Drive
Sector 41
8/2/22 8:41 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S Monroe St.
Sector 42
8/7/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Suttenfield Ave.
Sector 43
8/2/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 New Haven Ave.
8/4/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 S. Anthony Blvd.
8/5/22 4 a.m. Burglary 2700 Drexel Ave.
Sector 44
8/2/22 1:48 p.m. Burglary 3000 S. Lafayette St.
Sector 45
8/3/22 10:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle Holton Ave. and Baxter St.
Sector 46
8/2/22 3 p.m. Burglary 2500 Marcy Lane
8/2/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Glenmary Drive