The chart lists crimes through Dec. 5 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

11/29/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Berry St.

11/30/22 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St.

and W. Jefferson Blvd.

11/30/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Berry St.

12/2/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Clinton St.

12/3/22 10:35 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Berry St.

12/4/22 2:46 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Berry St.

Sector 13

12/4/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive

Sector 16

12/1/22 5:54 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Value Drive

12/2/22 6 p.m. Robbery 4900 Lima Road

Sector 21

11/30/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Tennessee Ave.

11/30/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 Oswego Ave.

Sector 25

12/4/22 7 p.m. Robbery 3900 Beaverbrook Drive

Sector 31

12/1/22 11:19 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Swinney Ave.

Sector 32

12/3/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2300 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 33

12/3/22 Midnight Burglary 2700 Millbrook Drive

Sector 34

11/29/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 W. Jefferson Blvd.

11/30/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 1400 Getz Road

Sector 36

11/29/22 Midnight Burglary 2 200 Fairoak Drive

12/3/22 2 a.m. Burglary 1900 Woodhaven Drive

Sector 37

11/29/22 10:30 p.m. Burglary 6300 Old Trail Road

Sector 42

12/3/22 12:19 p.m. Burglary 300 E. Williams St.

Sector 43

12/2/22 9 p.m. Burglary 3300 Logan Ave.

Sector 44

11/29/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Noll Ave.

Sector 45

12/3/22 5 p.m. Burglary 5200 Mount Vernon Park Drive

Sector 46

11/29/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 S. Anthony Blvd.

12/4/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Trace Way

12/4/22 8:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Clermont Ave.

Sector 47

12/1/22 8:30 a.m. Burglary 2100 Tamera Garden Ave.

Sector 61

12/2/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Steeplechase Court

Sector 65

11/30/22 6:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd.