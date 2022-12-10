The chart lists crimes through Dec. 5 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 4B
11/29/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Berry St.
11/30/22 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison St.
and W. Jefferson Blvd.
11/30/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Berry St.
12/2/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Clinton St.
12/3/22 10:35 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Berry St.
12/4/22 2:46 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Berry St.
Sector 13
12/4/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive
Sector 16
12/1/22 5:54 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Value Drive
12/2/22 6 p.m. Robbery 4900 Lima Road
Sector 21
11/30/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Tennessee Ave.
11/30/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 Oswego Ave.
Sector 25
12/4/22 7 p.m. Robbery 3900 Beaverbrook Drive
Sector 31
12/1/22 11:19 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Swinney Ave.
Sector 32
12/3/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2300 Fairfield Ave.
Sector 33
12/3/22 Midnight Burglary 2700 Millbrook Drive
Sector 34
11/29/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 W. Jefferson Blvd.
11/30/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 1400 Getz Road
Sector 36
11/29/22 Midnight Burglary 2 200 Fairoak Drive
12/3/22 2 a.m. Burglary 1900 Woodhaven Drive
Sector 37
11/29/22 10:30 p.m. Burglary 6300 Old Trail Road
Sector 42
12/3/22 12:19 p.m. Burglary 300 E. Williams St.
Sector 43
12/2/22 9 p.m. Burglary 3300 Logan Ave.
Sector 44
11/29/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Noll Ave.
Sector 45
12/3/22 5 p.m. Burglary 5200 Mount Vernon Park Drive
Sector 46
11/29/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 S. Anthony Blvd.
12/4/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Trace Way
12/4/22 8:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Clermont Ave.
Sector 47
12/1/22 8:30 a.m. Burglary 2100 Tamera Garden Ave.
Sector 61
12/2/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Steeplechase Court
Sector 65
11/30/22 6:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd.