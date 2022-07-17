The chart lists crimes through July 11 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
7/10/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle North Clinton and
East Fourth streets
Sector 4B
7/9/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Webster St.
7/10/22 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Barr St.
Sector 10
7/6/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Fourier Drive
Sector 11
7/6/22 8:17 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 12
7/5/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1200 Boone St.
7/6/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1600 Sinclair St.
Sector 13
7/7/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2300 Point West Drive
7/8/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2100 Point West Drive
7/8/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Coliseum Blvd. W.
7/8/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Point West Drive
Sector 15
7/9/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 6700 Lima Road
Sector 16
7/9/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2700 W. Washington
Center Road
Sector 21
7/5/22 11:22 a.m. Robbery 3100 E. State Blvd.
7/5/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Randallia Drive
7/6/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1100 Glenwood Ave.
7/6/22 1:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Curdes Ave.
Sector 22
7/7/22 3:06 a.m. Burglary 2700 Maplecrest Road
Sector 23
7/8/22 6:30 p.m. Burglary 2200 Maplecrest Road
7/9/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Lake Valley Court
Sector 24
7/8/22 9 a.m. Burglary 4900 Woodway Drive
7/8/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Stellhorn Road
Sector 26
7/10/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Shell Drive
7/10/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 St. Joe Road
Sector 27
7/8/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6800 Belle Plain Cove
Sector 32
7/10/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Maple Place
7/11/22 12:35 p.m. Burglary 300 W. Butler St.
Sector 33
7/7/22 1:40 a.m. Burglary 4000 Wawonaissa Trail
Sector 34
7/7/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Ardmore Ave.
7/10/22 Noon Theft from vehicle 1400 Getz Road
Sector 36
7/8/22 Midnight Burglary 2200 Dunkelberg Road
Sector 41
7/7/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 E Washington Blvd.
Sector 43
7/7/22 2:37 a.m. Burglary 3100 New Haven Ave.
Sector 44
7/6/22 10 a.m. Burglary 700 Woodview Blvd.
Sector 46
7/11/22 4:18 p.m. Robbery 4300 S. Anthony Blvd.