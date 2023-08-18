The chart lists crimes through Aug. 14 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
8/11/23 4:10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 First St.
Sector 3B
8/13/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 W. Washington Blvd.
Sector 4B
8/14/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Barr St.
Sector 11
8/10/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Cass St.
8/13/23 6:10 p.m. Robbery 4100 N. Clinton St.
8/14/23 8:40 a.m. Burglary 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 13
8/8/23 Midnight Burglary 900 Coliseum Blvd. W.
8/8/23 9:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Hillegas Road
8/14/23 11:10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 W. State Blvd.
8/14/23 Noon Theft from vehicle 3400 Sherman Blvd.
Sector 15
8/8/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Northcrest Drive
Sector 16
8/11/23 7:29 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Lima Road
8/12/23 9:50 a.m. Robbery 3100 Coliseum Blvd. W.
Sector 18
8/8/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Ridgemoor Drive
8/12/23 10:08 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 E. Dupont Road
Sector 21
8/13/23 10 p.m. Burglary 1600 Laverne Ave.
Sector 26
8/10/23 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 E. Derome Drive
8/14/23 1:12 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Inwood Lane
Sector 28
8/10/23 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Meijer Drive
Sector 32
8/11/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Broadway
8/12/23 Noon Burglary 300 W. Leith St.
8/12/23 11:30 p.m. Burglary 200 W. Masterson Ave.
Sector 33
8/11/23 5 p.m. Burglary 3100 Brooklyn Ave.
8/14/23 4:05 p.m. Robbery 2200 Covington Road
Sector 34
8/11/23 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Meadows Drive
8/12/23 10:01 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Ardmore Ave.
Sector 35
8/12/23 10:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Old Mill Road
8/14/23 10:30 a.m. Burglary 4900 McClellan St.
Sector 36
8/8/23 12:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8400 Bluffton Road
8/13/23 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7200 Lakeridge Drive
Sector 37
8/13/23 3:09 p.m. Robbery 7000 Bluffton Road
8/14/23 6:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 Gulfstream Drive
Sector 41
8/8/23 6:30 p.m. Robbery 600 E. Lewis St.
Sector 46
8/9/23 8:47 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Hoevelwood Drive
Sector 61
8/12/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Pointe Inverness Way