The chart lists crimes through Feb. 20 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglary, robbery and thefts from vehicles. An attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 1B
2/14/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1000 Wells St.
Sector 4B
2/14/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Washington Blvd.
2/16/23 10:24 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 S. Harrison St.
Sector 11
2/17/23 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Wells St.
Sector 12
2/14/23 3:11 p.m. Burglary 1900 Spring St.
Sector 13
2/17/23 3:50 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Lansing Ave.
Sector 18
2/14/23 Noon Theft from vehicle 3500 E. Dupont Road
Sector 21
2/16/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1200 Elmwood Ave.
Sector 24
2/15/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Ferndale Drive
2/18/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3300 Timberhill Drive
Sector 31
2/14/23 12:38 a.m. Burglary 1100 Taylor St.
2/14/23 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Wilt St.
2/15/23 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Broadway
2/17/23 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 N Swinney Park Place
Sector 34
2/16/23 8:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 Illinois Road
Sector 37
2/17/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 Fairoak Drive
Sector 41
2/14/23 1 a.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.
2/14/23 6:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 E. Washington Blvd.
2/16/23 Midnight Theft from vehicle 700 E. Wayne St.
Sector 43
2/18/23 11:21 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Coliseum Blvd. S.
2/18/23 3 p.m. Burglary 3100 Adams St.
Sector 44
2/17/23 9:36 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 S. Calhoun St.
2/19/23 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 South Park Drive
Sector 45
2/15/23 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Holton Ave.
Sector 46
2/19/23 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Hessen Cassel Road