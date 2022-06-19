The chart lists crimes through June 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department’s reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 11
6/8/22 11:30 p.m. Burglary 600 Fifth St.
6/9/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Wells St.
6/10/22 3:58 a.m. Theft from vehicle Putnam and Andrew streets
6/10/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road
Sector 12
6/8/22 Noon Burglary 1600 Rumsey Ave.
6/13/22 1:18 a.m. Robbery 1800 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 15
6/9/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Riviera Drive
Sector 16
6/9/22 3:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5 700 Challenger Parkway
6/10/22 3:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5000 Hatfield Road
Sector 17
6/7/22 1:18 a.m. Burglary 1700 W. Till Road
Sector 21
6/10/22 4 a.m. Burglary 700 Columbia Ave.
6/10/22 2 p.m. Burglary 2800 Rolston St.
6/12/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Columbia Ave.
Sector 26
6/10/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Sunderland Drive
Sector 31
6/7/22 Noon Burglary 1300 W. Washington Blvd.
Sector 32
6/8/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Pauline St.
Sector 34
6/10/22 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Portage Blvd.
Sector 37
6/9/22 3 p.m. Burglary 6900 Elzey Street
6/11/22 9:34 p.m. Robbery 7000 Bluffton Road
Sector 41
6/8/22 10 a.m. Burglary 1100 Hugh St.
6/9/22 12:50 a.m. Theft from vehicle Comparet Street
and East Washington Boulevard
6/9/22 1:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Harmar St.
6/9/22 2:10 a.m. Robbery 600 E. Lewis St.
6/11/22 10:32 p.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.
6/12/22 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Madison St.
Sector 44
6/13/22 Midnight Burglary 3000 S. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 48
6/9/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 E. Tillman Road
6/9/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 Decatur Road
Sector 62
6/10/22 12:01 a.m. Theft from vehicle 9300 Shorewood Trail
Sector 66
6/10/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Rolling Hills Drive