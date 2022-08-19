A former Fort Wayne police officer charged with public indecency in two separate cases will not serve jail time.
Erik Melia, 42, was sentenced to two years of probation in court Friday, one for each misdemeanor charge. A no-contact order was issued in both cases.
First, Melia was charged for an incident June 5 in which he exposed himself to a woman and tried to get her to touch him sexually while assisting with an arrest. According to court documents, he remained on the scene with the victim and led her down an access road before getting out of his car and exposing himself.
When she tried to drive away, Melia allegedly followed her home. Once the woman got home, her boyfriend confronted Melia and she called the police to ask for a supervisor. A sergeant then came to her home and took a report.
Melia later resigned from the Fort Wayne Police Department effective June 27, according to department public information officer Detective Mark Bieker.
Then, on the afternoon of July 14, Melia texted a woman and asked her to smoke with him in his car. According to court documents, the woman in the second case had given Melia her number after he had texted her daughter.
She told police she had previously smoked with Melia twice while he was on duty. On July 14, the woman was concerned he wouldn’t go away if she told him no.
The woman then took a video recording of the incident. Court documents said the video showed Melia exposing himself and attempting to get her to touch him sexually.
A warrant was issued for Melia’s arrest the next day, and he was taken into custody July 18. On Friday, Melia appeared in court and pleaded guilty to both charges.