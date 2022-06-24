A second person has died from the Thursday night, multiple-person stabbing in Huntington, and a suspect was apprehended and charged Friday.
James Lee Bonewits, 27, faces two counts of murder and two felony counts of attempted murder.
His initial hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Huntington Circuit Court, and he’s being held without bond, according to the Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Huntington County Coroner’s Office identified the two who died as Danny J. England, 31, and Katelyn (Huddleston) England, 27, both of the 600 block of Whitelock Street.
The other two victims remain in critical condition. Neither the Huntington police nor the prosecutor’s office named them.
The stabbings happened in the 600 block of Whitelock Street in Huntington. Police were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m. Thursday.
Officers administered aid until the Huntington Fire Department EMS arrived. However, Danny J. England was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were taken to hospitals with life threatening conditions. The Huntington police announced Katelyn England’s death Thursday morning.
Police identified Bonewits as a person of interest based on an initial investigation. He was at the home but left before police arrived, according to the press release.
Police later located his vehicle abandoned in Madison County. It had an Illinois license plate, but it’s not clear whether Bonewits is from Illinois, and no address is given in online court records.
Based on a description of his car and of Bonewits, police received multiple tips on his whereabouts.
Huntington police said the investigation is ongoing.