A man was found dead inside a Fort Wayne store this afternoon, and his death is under investigation, city police said tonight.
Police and firefighters were called shortly before 5 p.m. to One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave., on a report of an unconscious man. Police said they found a man not breathing and without a pulse, and upon EMS arrival the man was pronounced dead.
Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the county coroner's office are investigating.
Anyone who visited the One Stop on Creighton today, or with information about this investigation, is asked to call city police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.