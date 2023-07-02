The Fort Wayne Police Department is conducting a death investigation after finding a body this evening.
The police were called to the scene about 8 p.m. The caller said a man was unconscious and unresponsive in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of West Creighton Avenue.
Responding officers found the adult male, who was pronounced dead by Fort Wayne Fire Department personnel.
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to assist in the investigation.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the man's identity along with the cause and manner of death. The death remains under investigation by the police department, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the Allen County coroner’s office.