A Decatur man has been charged with possessing child pornography, Indiana State Police said today.
Brian K. Peck, 58, was charged with possession of child pornography depicting a child younger than 12, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
State police said an investigation began after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography.
Search warrants served Friday on Peck and a Decatur residence resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices, as well as Peck's arrest on related criminal charges, they said.
Decatur police, the Adams County sheriff's department and the county prosecutor's office assisted, state police said.