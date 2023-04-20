A 97-year-old Decatur man has been identified as the victim of an April 11 crash at Illinois Road and Carnegie Boulevard in Fort Wayne, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Robert C. Schoenherr died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and his death is the ninth traffic fatality in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Schoenherr was taken to a local hospital after the crash, but died Wednesday, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.