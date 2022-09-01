A Decatur man died early Thursday from 35 stab wounds allegedly inflicted by his nephew Aug. 25.
Soon after the death, the charges against his nephew, 28-year-old Patrick M. Scott, were upgraded to murder.
Jon E. Gaskill, 50, was stabbed about 12:15 a.m. at the former work release building at 313 S. First St. in Decatur. Both men were residents of facility, which is privately owned now, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Gaskill was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, the probable cause affidavit said. A medic told police that Gaskill had a cut from ear to ear on the back of his head.
Police began searching for Scott, whom they discovered had left the work release facility.
A Paulding County sheriff’s deputy caught Scott in Paulding, Ohio, later in the day, according to the Decatur police. He was brought back to Decatur the next day.
Scott’s initial hearing on the updated charge is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. At a previous hearing Aug. 31, the court set Scott’s trial set for Dec. 2, online court records show.
Scott was being held Thursday without bail.