Police in Decatur have arrested the suspect connected to an early-morning stabbing that injured a man.
Patrick Michael Scott, 28, was apprehended in Paulding, Ohio, about 10:30 a.m. today.
Officers sought the public's help in a Facebook post seeking the assailant wanted in an aggravated battery assault that happened around 12:15 a.m.
Scott was considered armed and dangerous and police warned residents not to approach him. Officers said the victim is in stable condition and recovering.
No further information was provided.