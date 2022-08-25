A suspect in an early-morning stabbing that critically injured a man was arrested in Ohio, Decatur police said Thursday.
Patrick Michael Scott, 28, was apprehended by Paulding, Ohio, police about 10 a.m. Thursday, Decatur police said in a statement.
Officers sought the public’s help in a Facebook post seeking the assailant wanted in an aggravated battery that happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South First Street in Decatur.
Police said witnesses told officers that Scott had stabbed the man, then fled on foot. Officers said the victim was in critical condition at a hospital.