A 73-year-old Garrett man suffered a head injury after crashing his vehicle in DeKalb County.
The sheriff's department said in a news release Thomas Cook totaled the 2008 Ford Explorer he was driving after leaving the roadway, about 5:25 p.m. He was traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60 before the accident occurred. When he left the roadway, Cook drove through a ditch and over a driveway. His vehicle struck a patch of trees and came to rest against them.
A news release said Cook told emergency responders that he had fallen asleep, which caused the accident.
He was transported to the hospital by Parkview EMS to be treated.