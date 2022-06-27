Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County.
The crash occurred about 2:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Indiana 101 and Indiana 8, according to the DeKalb Sheriff’s Department.
Francisco Jimenez, age not given, of Hicksville, Ohio, was driving south on Indiana 101 in a 2012 Jeep Compass, and Jessica Warren, 46, also of Hicksville, was driving west on Indiana 8 in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
The sheriff’s department said Jimenez didn’t stop at a stop sign and crossed into the Impala’s path. The impact of the two vehicles crashing made the Jeep flip onto its side.
Jimenez had two passengers in his vehicle, and all three were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Jimenez and the front passenger, Karina Jimenez, 19, of Hicksville, were discharged. The rear seat passenger, Matildo Lopez, 30, of Hicksville, remained in Parkview on Sunday evening with complaints of chest pain. A news release listed him as having facial injuries and shoulder pain before being taken to the hospital.
The sheriff’s department said all three were stable as of Sunday night. The news release didn’t list any injuries for Warren.
The release listed both vehicles as total losses.