Five teenagers were taken to a hospital after a Tuesday afternoon crash in DeKalb County.
The crash happened about 2 p.m. when Austin Renfrow, 25, of Garrett was driving a 2014 Buick Encore east in the 1900 block of DeKalb County Road 48.
Terron Gillespie, 51, of Toledo was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Express with eight teenage passengers. Gillespie had slowed the van to turn north on DeKalb County Road 19.
Renfrow’s Encore collided with the van in the intersection. Both vehicles stopped facing west with the van in the westbound lane and the Encore in the eastbound lane, the news release said.
Renfrow said at the scene that he had back pain, and his passenger, Sherry Renfrow, 45, reported stomach pain.
A 5-year-old who was in a car seat in the Encore reported nose pain, the release said.
Gillespie reported neck pain, and five teenagers were taken to a hospital for complaints of head pain.
It was not clear from the news release how serious the injuries were.
Both vehicles were totaled. Renfrow was issued a citation, the release said.