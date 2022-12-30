Fort Wayne police Friday were investigating a vehicle crash that left a man in critical condition.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Ludwig Road, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Witnesses said four males pushed a disabled vehicle west on the road, three from behind and the fourth was pushing near the driver’s door.
Another vehicle hit it from behind while traveling west, hitting one of the men.
The police news release did not state whether the other men were hurt.
The driver of the second vehicle told police he initially didn’t see the vehicle the men were pushing because it had no hazard lights or headlights on, and it was dark out, according to the news release.
Fort Wayne officers with the Fort Wayne/Allen County crash team were called to the scene. The investigators said neither speed nor alcohol appear to have contributed to the crash.
No update on the victim’s condition was available Friday.