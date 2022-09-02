When Logan Morton spoke for the 94th recruit class for the Fort Wayne Fire Department on Thursday, he acknowledged the attention given to its diversity.
The recruits had different backgrounds but they all wanted to respond when people needed help and discovered it’d be necessary to work as one.
“At the first academy, we found out there would be no more individuals for the next 20 weeks and the next 20 years of our lives,” said Morton, chosen as the spokesperson by classmates.
The class displayed significant diversity. Of 20 recruits, 60% were in a demographic underrepresented in the department, according to city spokeswoman Natalie Eggeman. Three men identified as Black, five men identified as Hispanic and one man identified as multiracial.
The class had three women, all identifying as white, Eggeman said. One, Amber Passaglia, had her badge pinned on during the ceremony by her wife, Kelsey Passaglia. Amber said differences in gender and sexuality didn’t generate different treatment from team members.
“We’re all here of the same reasons and the same purpose,” she said.
Graduates ranged in age from 22 to 34.
“I thought it would be something good to do, something physical,” said Joshua Arrivillaga, who had tired of his desk job as a shipping manager.
Arrivillaga said he felt all of his 34 years in body aches during the 20-week training course but had an edge in experience and people skills.
Conrad Keszei, 22, said listening to a Huntington firefighter he worked with made him interested in the stories and camaraderie and “being able to go to work and love it every day.” Firefighting gives his life direction, he said.
Two new firefighters followed in parents’ footsteps, both departing from their college majors. Adams County EMT Diana Lantz pinned the badge on son Ryan Lantz, and Fort Wayne Fire Capt. Carlos Gomez-Espino pinned the badge on son Andreas Gomez-Espino.
Ryan earned his degree in sports management when COVID-19 limited opportunities. He asked his mom about firefighting.
“It was a surprise, but one he set his mind to it, he never wavered,” she said.
Gomez-Espino majored in risk management and insurance but felt a calling to serve his community, he said.
He wanted to equal or surpass his father’s impact.
His father said he gave advice only when asked, letting his son earn a badge himself.