It’s unlikely John River Doe will be identified through photos of his remains or the personal effects found on his body now that 20 years have passed since his death.
Instead, there is hope of identifying him using something on the inside – his DNA.
CeCe Moore, chief genetic genealogist for Parabon Nanolabs, said finally identifying the man would not be impossible – but could take some work.
Moore is known nationwide for solving some high-profile cases, including identifying the Golden State Killer, a former policeman believed to have committed at least 13 murders, 51 rapes and 120 burglaries across California between 1974 and 1986.
She might be best-known locally for helping police identify the killer of 8-year-old April Tinsley, of Fort Wayne, who was killed April 1, 1988.
Thirty years after the killing, Moore used DNA evidence from Tinsley’s killer to identify his relatives and eventually narrowed it down to two brothers before officials collected DNA evidence and charged John D. Miller. He confessed and was sentenced to 80 years for the murder, rape and kidnapping of the child.
The process for identifying John River Doe would be similar.
Moore said using the man’s DNA profile, Parabon NanoLabs could identify John River Doe’s relatives in a database called GEDmatch. To do this, they would look at the relatives to see how they are related to him and whether relatives from different sides of his family could help narrow down the search. Ideally, a researcher could use those findings to identify a group of potential matches and see if they are alive and whether their whereabouts are known.
“We’re basically reverse engineering the identity of this unknown person,” Moore said.
But that’s when a case goes as planned. A number of issues, including damaged DNA, can slow down or temporarily halt the identification process, she said.
If DNA is contaminated or deteriorated, employees in Parabon NanoLab’s laboratory might need to repair before they can accurately compare it to DNA on file. If there isn’t enough of a sample, the company might hold off on doing testing until the technology advances to a point they are able to use it.
Another potential issue in identifying John River Doe is his race. A coroner’s ruling determined he was likely Hispanic because of a personal effect with an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Moore said identifying Black and Hispanic decedents can be difficult because there is a lower percentage of Black and Hispanic people’s DNA in GEDmatch. Similarly, if a person or their relatives are recent immigrants, it is harder to track down records for those individuals.
“Fortunately, I have a genetic genealogist on my team that does all of our Latin American cases,” Moore said. “She can speak and read Spanish. She understands the records, and she understands the naming patterns in that population group.”
Moore said one way to help curb this problem is for people to enter their DNA file into GEDmatch specifically. Despite popular belief, she and the government agencies she works with do not have access to mainstream DNA databases including Ancestry and 23 and me.
Although Moore said she would never tell someone what to do with their DNA, she said the best way to support her work is by helping build GEDmatch’s private database.
On the public side of genetic genealogy, Kristine Crouch is a DNA supervisor with the Indiana State Police. If she could give one piece of advice to family members of missing loved ones, it would be to encourage them to submit a DNA sample to local law enforcement.
Crouch said it could be the difference between someone never being found and a family having answers about a missing loved one.
“These are somebody’s children, brothers, sisters and they deserve to go home,” she said of unidentified bodies.
Moore said she hopes families are encouraged by advancements in DNA identification.
The field has changed significantly in the last five years, she said.
Even if answers aren’t available now, they might be in the future.
She hopes families who are without answers don’t give up.
“Everyone deserves the dignity of an identity,” Moore said, “even in death.”