Crews extinguished a kitchen fire near downtown within 14 minutes Saturday.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded about 12:30 p.m. to a report of a fire in a two-story home at 2213 Fox Ave.
Two adults and a child self-evacuated the home. No injuries were reported.
The home's first-floor received heavy damage from the fire, which started at the stove. Some flames also spread to the second floor, a news release said.
The residence had heavy fire, smoke and water damage, officials said.
The fire's cause remains under investigation, the release said.