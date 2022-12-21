An adult woman was badly injured this morning in a car-van crash at North Clinton Street and Spy Run Extended, Fort Wayne police said.
The woman was driving a car southwest across Clinton about 10:10 a.m. and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound work van with an adult male driver, city police said in a statement. She was ejected into the roadway.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with critical to life-threatening injuries, police said. The van's driver was not injured.
Northbound Clinton Street and Spy Run Extended are currently closed while the scene is being processed, police said. The crash remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.