A male driver died early today in a single-vehicle crash near the Fox Lake public access site in Steuben County, the county sheriff's department said.
Deputies were called just after midnight and found a car fully engulfed in flames near a utility pole, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said the car also had extensive driver's-side damage, indicating it had collided with the pole before catching fire.
Deputies' initial investigation determined the 2009 red Mazda RX8 was traveling west on Fox Lake Road at what appeared to be a high rate of speed when it reached a curve just east of the public access site, the statement said.
It said the car went off the north side of the road, and the driver overcorrected back to the south; the car slid out of control before colliding with the pole and catching fire.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead inside the car once the fire was extinguished, the statement said.
The sheriff's department continues to investigate the crash.