A man died this morning in a rollover crash on State Line Road north of Carrier Road at the Indiana-Ohio border, the Allen County sheriff's department said.
County police said they were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a GMC pickup truck.
Their initial investigation found the pickup was traveling north on State Line Road when for an unknown reason it went off the east side of the roadway, overcompensated and drove off the west side, rolling over twice and ejecting the driver.
The driver died at the scene, police said. His identity and the cause and manner of his death are to be released by the county coroner's office. The crash remains under investigation by county police.