An adult man involved in a two-vehicle crash on Maplecrest Road at Trier Road died this morning, Fort Wayne police said.
Police said the driver of a maroon car going south on Maplecrest had a medical episode before the 8 a.m. crash, and collided with a silver car driven by another adult man that was stopped at the traffic light. They said the maroon car continued through the intersection and went through a fence.
The driver of the maroon car was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The driver of the silver car was not injured.
Southbound Maplecrest Road was closed between Brian and Landmark drives while investigators processed the scene. The crash remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the county coroner's office.